Four LA buildings nominated as official City Landmarks recognizing Black heritage

The City of Los Angeles and Getty want us to see so much more than just buildings when looking at the cityscape. Some buildings have stories behind them, stories that tell the journeys and triumphs of Angelinos of all cultures.

The two have partnered and nominated four buildings rich with LA's African American history to become designated as official City Landmarks.

The designations came about as part of the city's partnership with Getty to identify, protect and celebrate L.A.'s Black heritage since only about 4 percent of the city's approximately 1,280 locally designated landmarks reflect African American history.

In efforts to change these statistics, the African American Historic Places Los Angeles was created in 2021 to highlight and share the contributions of the Black community to a broader audience.

In the City of Los Angeles, Historic Cultural Monument designation does not guarantee that the building won't be demolished, but it does slow down the process, allowing the city to delay demolition to create preservation opportunities and solutions.

Included in the nominations are, a barber shop, church, a mayor's house and a newspaper office space. The history behind each building is what landed them on the list.

California Eagle Offices

The South Central Avenue California Eagle Offices dates back to 1879, when the newspaper produced there was first known as The Owl, later to become the Eagle. Charlotta Bass took control of the paper, the California Eagle, and Bass is believed to be the first African American woman to own and operate a newspaper in the United States. She published the California Eagle from 1912 until 1951.

California Eagle Offices: The home of the Eagle newspaper, run by Charlotta Bass. She is believed to be the first African American woman to own and operate a newspaper in the United States. J. Paul Getty Trust

4071-4075 South Central Avenue, Los Angeles

First African Methodist Episcopal Church

Designed by celebrated Black architect Paul R. Williams, the church was constructed by 1968 to accommodate the growing number of members of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church. When Williams passed away in 1980, his funeral was held in the church.

2270 S. Harvard Blvd, Los Angeles

The First African Methodist Episcopal Church was designed by celebrated Black architect Paul R. Williams J. Paul Getty Trust

StylesVille Beauty & Barbershop

The Pacoima barbershop StylesVille opened its doors in 1958 and is the oldest Black barbershop and beauty salon in the San Fernando Valley, and possibly in all of L.A. Opened by Freddie and Ollie Carter, the barbershop is currently operated by a third-generation family member, Greg Carter Faucett, who began cutting hair when he was 10 years old.

13161 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima



Tom and Ethel Bradley Residence

Tom Bradley (1917-1998) was the mayor of Los Angeles from 1973 to 1993. He was the first African American mayor of the city and his 20 years in office mark the longest tenure by any mayor in the city's history. He lived in the house when he was elected to the City Council in 1963 until 1977 when he moved into The Getty House (the mayor's official residence), where he resided until 1993.

Tom Bradley (1917-1998) was the mayor of Los Angeles from 1973 to 1993. He was the first African American mayor of the city J. Paul Getty Trust