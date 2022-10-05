Four LA beaches have bacteria levels exceeding health standards, officials warn

Health officials issue warning for several beaches due to bacteria levels

Health warnings remained in place Wednesday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-- Santa Monica Pier;

-- Manhattan Beach Pier;

-- 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

-- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey;

The health department lifted the warning for Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.