Four killed in fiery crash in South Los Angeles

Fiery crash in South LA under investigation after 4 killed

Fiery crash in South LA under investigation after 4 killed

Fiery crash in South LA under investigation after 4 killed

Four people died in a fiery one-vehicle crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 11:43 p.m. on Thursday to the Slauson Avenue on-ramp where they found the overturned vehicle on fire with the victims inside the smoldering wreckage, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle smashed into a freeway barrier before it burst into flames after the driver lost lost control.

Authorities said all the victims of the crash were in their 20s. Their identities have not been released yet.

Investigators believe speed is the main cause for the crash.