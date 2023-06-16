Watch CBS News
Local News

Four killed in fiery crash in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Fiery crash in South LA under investigation after 4 killed
Fiery crash in South LA under investigation after 4 killed 01:37

Four people died in a fiery one-vehicle crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

4-die-in-fiery-crash.png

Firefighters responded at 11:43 p.m. on Thursday to the Slauson Avenue on-ramp where they found the overturned vehicle on fire with the victims inside the smoldering wreckage, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle smashed into a freeway barrier before it burst into flames after the driver lost lost control.

Authorities said all the victims of the crash were in their 20s. Their identities have not been released yet.

Investigators believe speed is the main cause for the crash.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.