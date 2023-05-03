Four juveniles arrested for Anaheim shooting that left 2 hospitalized

Four boys under the age of 18 have been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening in Anaheim.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Calle del Mar, just west of Disneyland after learning of the double shooting around 8:50 p.m.

A man and a woman were shot and taken to hospitals where it is reported that they are both in stable condition.

Authorities reported that four people tried to leave the scene, running in different directions. Police got two of them right away, while the other two escaped into drainage ditches. Firefighters assisted by using ladders to get the two boys out, who were then taken into police custody.

There was no information provided on a motive in the incident.