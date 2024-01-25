Four injured after three-car crash involving LA County Fire truck

Four people were injured during a three-car crash in Palmdale, involving a Los Angeles County Fire Department truck, in Palmdale early Thursday.

The crash happened at around 10:10 a.m. on Palmdale Boulevard near 140th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.

While circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, two firefighters and two other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is not known.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the scene to assist, freeing three people who were trapped inside of their vehicles.

CHP routed traffic away from the area while their investigation continued. It was unclear when the area would reopen.