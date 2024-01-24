Four arrested in connection with alleged narcotics ring in San Fernando Valley

Four more members of an alleged drug trafficking crew were arrested on federal charges on Wednesday, according to investigators.

Search warrants were served at five locations, leading law enforcement to the arrests, discovery of 14 firearms, $153,000 in currency, two pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, according to investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division.

The arrests were made as part of a three-year multi-agency investigation, in which agents allegedly seized 42 pounds of methamphetamine, 128 pounds of cocaine, more than six-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl powder and two firearms. Officials estimate that the total street value of the drugs exceeds $1 million.

According to the 15-count federal gran jury indictment, which was filed on Tuesday, seven defendants have been charged with conspiracy and a range of other charges.

Investigators identified the newly arrested suspects as 23-year-old Van Nuys resident Giselle Buraye, 35-year-old Sylmar resident Efren Meraz Jr., 41-year-old Sunland resident Max Roman-Betancourt, and 36-year-old Panorama City resident Esteban Armas. They were all scheduled for arraignment in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.

"Reducing violent crime in our community and throughout our country is the priority of ATF," said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Bombardiere in a news release. "This case illustrates the importance of genuine relationships between law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe. Stopping the illegal and highly dangerous flow of narcotics by this ring will make the Valley safer tonight."

Authorities say that six of the defendants are currently in custody, but that they are searching for a seventh, identified as 40-year-old North Hollywood man Sarkis Kyurkchian.

The indictment alleges that Buraye, Meraz, and 50-year-old Van Nuys man Oscar Melendez, spearheaded the operation by obtaining the narcotics, which included fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine.

They say that the trio, along with Kyurkchian, provided drugs to Robert Lavilette, 68-year-old Ventura man, who then sold the drugs on the street. Armas allegedly stored the drugs, while Buraye and Melendez also sold to customers, the indictment continued.

All of the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Buraye has also been charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession and intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. In March 2022, she allegedly sold more than 700 fentanyl pills in controlled purchases, prosecutors claim.

In April 2021, Buraye and Mendez also allegedly sold around 1,000 fentanyl pills and were charged with aiding and abetting and distribution of fentanyl.

"Powerfully addictive drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine devastate families and communities," said Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. "With these charges we have dismantled a drug trafficking organization that put profits over people's lives. We will continue to do everything in our power to make sure every resident has an opportunity to live in safety."