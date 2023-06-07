Former USC football player charged with raping two women

A former USC football player has been charged with raping two women.

"Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. "These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it's our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions."

According to the District Attorney, former USC football player Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr. has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of forcible sexual penetration.

Joshua Jackson Jr. played with the Trojans for three seasons before entering the transfer portal on April 14, 2023. USC

One of the victims, a student at UCLA, said that Jackson Jr. raped her in 2020 at his apartment. The second alleged rape, which involved a classmate of the former football player, happened three years later at her apartment in March.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the third sexual assault happened in San Diego. Police believe he was involved in more unreported sexual assaults. Jackson Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned this week.

The Westminster native played with the Trojans for three seasons before entering the transfer portal on April 14, 2023. According to the university, Jackson Jr. appeared in four games as a wide receiver in 2020. In 2021, he played in seven games and remained on the sideline for the rest of his tenure at USC.

The Trojans left him off the 2023 spring roster.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses is asked to call LAPD at (323) 290- 2976 or 1-877-527-3247, for non-business hours calls. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or on their website.