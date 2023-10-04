Watch CBS News
Former Riverside Police Department spokesman arrested for possessing child porn

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino police have arrested a former public information officer in Redlands for child porn possession. 

Investigators arrested 62-year-old Steven Frasher on Oct. 3 after receiving a tip that he was downloading illicit child porn and keeping them in an internet storage account. 

After raiding his home in Redlands, the San Bernardino Police Department allegedly found several items of child pornography on his electronic devices. 

Frasher has been booked in a local jail facility while he awaits his first court appearance. 

The 62-year-old served as a civilian spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department between 2005 and 2009. 

