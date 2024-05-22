Former Redlands teacher convicted of sex abuse released early

A former teacher in Redlands was released from prison earlier this month after serving a fraction of his 75-year sentence for sexually abusing three male students in the 1990s.

Sean Ramiro Lopez formerly taught at Clement Middle School before being convicted as a sex offender and sentenced to prison for the crimes.

Lopez's early release was facilitated through the state's Elderly Parole Program, which grants offenders eligibility for early parole once they turn 50 and have served at least 20 consecutive years in prison.

He will serve the first six months of his parole in transitional housing in Palm Desert.

Lopez's participation in treatment programs and his reported use of a walking cane were cited during his parole hearing as evidence that he poses a very low risk of re-offending.

However, the decision to release Lopez has drawn sharp criticism from victims' advocates and legal experts.

"They've never gotten that closure, and yet this guy gets out? What does that say to them? It says that their story doesn't matter. What happened to them didn't matter," said Morgan Stewart, an attorney representing one of Lopez's victims.

Stewart revealed that he is currently working on two other cases against Lopez and five other sex abuse cases within the Redlands Unified School District. The district has faced allegations of mishandling abuse against students for years, having paid over $41 million to settle dozens of different teacher sex abuse accusations.