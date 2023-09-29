Watch CBS News
Former President Trump speaks at California GOP Convention

By Tom Wait

/ KCAL News

Former President Donald Trump continued his trip on the election circuit, traveling to the Golden State for the California GOP Convention in Anaheim. 

In his hour-and-a-half-long speech, he pledged to take on the issues plaguing the state if he wins the White House once again. 

"We're thrilled to be here with the conservative patriots who are leading the charge to take back this state from the radical left lunatics," said Trump. "Together we will reverse the decline of America and we will end the desecration of your once great state, California. This is a dumping ground. You're a dumping ground. The world is being dumped into California — prisoners, terrorists, mental patients."

The former president also made a number of false claims about the state's elections and insulted political enemies. However, he did concede he and Gov. Gavin Newsom had a civil working relationship during his presidency. 

Republican Presidential Candidates Speak At California's GOP Fall Convention
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP on Sept. 29, 2023, in Anaheim. David McNew / Getty Images

"When I was president I got along with Gavin Newsom — but I didn't like what he was doing," said Trump. "I liked him ... I didn't like what he was doing. The people of California don't have water. They pay a fortune for the water."

Supporters of the former president gathered outside the venue. 

"There is a lot of Latino support this time for Trump because when it hits your pocket that's when people feel it," said one supporter. 

They also seemed unbothered by the 91 felony charges and four separate indictments Trump faces. 

"President Trump hasn't committed anything bad, let's say, done anything illegal," said another supporter. "He's human. We don't want anyone perfect."

California has 169 delegates up for grabs in this year's primary on March 5. This year, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote they will take all of the nearly 200 votes. 

The primary will happen one day after Trump begins his federal election meddling case. 

First published on September 29, 2023 / 4:58 PM

