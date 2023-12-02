Watch CBS News
Former Oxnard high school track coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with student

By KCAL-News Staff

A former Oxnard high school track coach has been sentenced to prison after committing sex crimes with a student. 

Aaron Mora. Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Aaron James Mora, 25, has been sentenced to two years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to one felony count of sending harmful material to a child. 

"He also admitted to the special allegations that the victim was vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense," a statement from Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said. 

More is a former track and field coach at Pacifica High School in Oxnard. In 2022, he is said to have started texting inappropriate sexual images of himself to an underage student on the team, prosecutors said. 

"It is critical that we protect children and vulnerable victims," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews, who prosecuted the case. "A coach is a position of trust and confidence, and Mora exploited his position for sexual abuse. I want to recognize the victim's courage and my hope is that lifetime sex offender registration will protect others in our community."

First published on December 2, 2023 / 6:15 PM PST

