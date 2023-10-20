Former Orange County school official arrested for embezzling $14 million from district

Orange County school district employee arrested for embezzling more than $14 million

Federal authorities arrested a former Orange County school district employee after he allegedly embezzled $14 million to pay off his house and many other luxurious services.

According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Jorge Armando Contreras embezzled this money over a seven-year period.

Contreras served as the Magnolia School District's senior director of fiscal services and managed the district's finances since he was hired in 2006. The district predominately serves socio-economically disadvantaged children. According to the DOJ, Magnolia has received millions of dollars in federal funds annually for the past 14 years.

US DOJ

Prosecutors said Contreras made more than 250 unauthorized payments to himself from 2016 to July 2023. Each of these checks ranged from $11,000 to as high as $95,000. He used a fake name on the checks but the money was deposited into his personal bank account.

From August 2022 to July 2023, he allegedly embezzled $4.1 million from the Magnolia School District. He used this money to pay $1.9 million to American Express, withdrew $325,000 in cash and bought a house for more than $1.5 million, according to the DOJ.

He also allegedly bought a BMW SUV worth about $127,000 and transferred $130,000 to his partner, whom he married in 2023.

Prosecutors also claimed he used the embezzled funds to buy items from Versace and Louis Vuitton as well as for cosmetic treatments.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He's being held without bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 27.