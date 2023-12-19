Former NFL running back Derrick Ward arrested for robbing several LA businesses

Former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple robberies around Los Angeles, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Ward, 43, was arrested about noon Monday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division.

The LA native is accused of robbing several businesses including gas stations, TMZ first reported. Ward did not use a gun during the robberies but did use force and intimidation to get money from the businesses, according to multiple outlets.

Ward was a seventh-round Draft pick by the New York Jets in 2004, but he became most well-known for his tenure as a member of the New York Giants. Ward was a member of the Giants' Super Bowl XLII-winning team in 2007.

His finest performance would come in the 2008 season in a game against the Carolina Panthers where he ran for 215 yards, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Giants with a 34-28 victory. Ward would then play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans before retiring in 2012.

Ward was booked Monday evening with bail set at $250,000. He remained in custody as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records.