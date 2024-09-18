Former LASD deputy charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his home in Cudahy in 2022.

The deputy, 30-year-old Bryan Cardoso, is accused of assaulting the teenager on June 13, 2020, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, the DA announced that Cardoso was charged with a single count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14. He was arrested on the charges but has since been released after posting the $100,000 bond on September 12.

Prosecutors say that the assault involved "great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness."

He is scheduled for arraignment on November 8, the statement said. If convicted as charged, he faces up to eight years in prison.

It is unclear how Cardoso and the girl are connected.

"I am heartbroken and outraged by the egregious assault on an innocent 13-year-old girl by someone who was entrusted with protecting our community," said District Attorney George Gascón in the statement. "This child has endured an unimaginable violation of trust. The alleged actions of this deputy are reprehensible and unacceptable. Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served, and that the perpetrator is held fully accountable."