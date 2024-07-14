Former LA Sheriff Lee Baca reported missing

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has gone missing, according to the department.

Baca, 82, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon before he reportedly wandered away from his home in the 1700 block of Virginia Road in San Marino, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Friends and family members are reportedly concerned as he suffers from dementia. He should be wearing a medical alert, they say.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Baca was the sheriff from 1998 to 2014. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2017 for obstructing an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding abuse in LA County jails.

He was released from prison in 2022 after just under two years of time served.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.