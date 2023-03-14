Former LA County Supervisor Gloria Molina is battling terminal cancer.



Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina announced Tuesday that she is battling terminal cancer.

In a Facebook post, the 74-year-old Molina says she's been receiving treatment for three years, but "at this point, it is

very aggressive."

"You should know that I'm not sad," she says in the post. "I enter this transition in life feeling so fortunate. I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends, and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team. Throughout my life I've had the support of many people."

Molina also served in the state Assembly and on the Los Angeles City Council, and she spent more than two decades on the Board of Supervisors.