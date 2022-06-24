Former home of Johnny Cash up for sale in Ventura County

The former home of legendary musician Johnny Cash, built in the early 1960s has been put on the market, located in the hills of Ventura County.

Built in 1961 as "an escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," as detailed by the listing's description, Cash's former home is listed at 4,500 sq. ft. on a 5.9a acre property, selling for $1.795 million.

Douglas Elliman

A modest retreat for one of music's most iconic personas, the home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms with a large swimming pool. Various homages to Cash can be seen throughout the property, including a sign out front that reads "Welcome to Casitas Springs Former Home of Johnny Cash."

Cash lived in the home with then-wife Vivian and his daughters. The house was sold from the family's ownership in the early 1970s.