Former Colton High School trainer accused of sexually abusing 6 teenagers

The daughter of a legendary high school coach is accused of sexually abusing several former Colton High School football players during her time as the team's athletic trainer.

"It took place basically everywhere within Colton High School," said the football players' attorney Brian Williams. "That would include the locker room for the varsity football players, training rooms, weight rooms, classrooms, bathrooms, in vans to football-related events and at a few homes."

Tiffany Strauss Gordon is accused of sexually abusing six teenagers decades ago. A lawsuit was filed against Strauss-Gordon and the Colton Joint Unified School District by the alleged victims from San Bernardino who are now in their 30s.

"The District has made itself, and will continue to make itself, completely available to the Colton Police Department," school officials wrote in a statement. "The District is committed to ensuring that law enforcement has access to all of the facts and information for their investigation."

The victims claim their now deceased coach Harold Strauss — a legend in football circles — and other staff were aware of the red flags of the sexual abuse.

One time, the lawsuit states, Strauss-Gordon disappeared with a player at her father's home after a team dinner and engaged in a sex act. Gordon's misconduct was not a secret and the abuse allegedly lasted for years, according to the victims' lawyer.

Another alleged instance of sexual abuse happened inside the locker room.

"Unexpectedly, Coach Strauss entered the locker room, interrupting Gordon's ongoing sexual assault of John Doe 7046," attorneys said in the lawsuit. "When Coach Strauss made his way through the locker room, he confronted the two and asked why the lights were off. Gordon made excuses claiming they were closing up and leaving."

Williams said that rather than doing something about the sexual assaults, coaches made jokes about Gordon's behavior calling it "Tiffany's special treatment."

"As you can see from our complaint, we believe there are several employees, coaching staff, personnel administrators at the school who failed these kids and so the school district is liable based upon the failures of its employees."