Former co-stars, celebrities pay tribute to Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley

Former co-stars, celebrities and friends honored Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley after she died following a bout with cancer.

Actor John Travolta called his relationship with the late actress as "one of the most special" in his life.

Actress Jamie Lee Cutis reflected upon the pair's time together on the set of "Scream Queens."

"I love you, Kirstie," said co-star Kristen Chenoweth. "I will see you again someday. I can't believe you're gone."

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/9tFPBaXQQA — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

Actor Robert Patrick sent his condolences to Alley's family.

So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022

Seinfield star Jason Alexander called Alley "a gloriously talented & unique actress."