Watch CBS News
Local News

Former co-stars, celebrities pay tribute to Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Remembering Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley
Remembering Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley 02:37

Former co-stars, celebrities and friends honored Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley after she died following a bout with cancer.

Actor John Travolta called his relationship with the late actress as "one of the most special" in his life. 

Actress Jamie Lee Cutis reflected upon the pair's time together on the set of "Scream Queens." 

"I love you, Kirstie," said co-star Kristen Chenoweth. "I will see you again someday. I can't believe you're gone."

Actor Robert Patrick sent his condolences to Alley's family.

Seinfield star Jason Alexander called Alley "a gloriously talented & unique actress."

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.