Former co-stars, celebrities pay tribute to Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley
Former co-stars, celebrities and friends honored Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley after she died following a bout with cancer.
Actor John Travolta called his relationship with the late actress as "one of the most special" in his life.
Actress Jamie Lee Cutis reflected upon the pair's time together on the set of "Scream Queens."
"I love you, Kirstie," said co-star Kristen Chenoweth. "I will see you again someday. I can't believe you're gone."
Actor Robert Patrick sent his condolences to Alley's family.
Seinfield star Jason Alexander called Alley "a gloriously talented & unique actress."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.