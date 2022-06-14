Former Clipper, Laker Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges after traffic stop in Kentucky

NBA player Montrezl Harrell faces felony charges after several pounds of marijuana were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Kentucky.

The incident reportedly took place on May 12, when a Kentucky State Trooper pulled Harrell over in Richmond, Kentucky, where he admitted to being in possession of marijuana. He was originally pulled over for following too closely behind another vehicle.

After stating that he could smell marijuana, the trooper performed a search of Harell's vehicle and found several vacuum-sealed bags filled with three pounds of marijuana inside of a backpack on the backseat of the 2020 Honda Pilot, which Harell reported was a rental, according to CBS Sports.

In Kentucky, possession of anywhere between eight ounces and five pounds of marijuana is considered a Class D felony for first-time offenders, with a range of between one and five years of incarceration and fines up to $10,000.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 13.

Harrell is a pending free agent, after spending the latter portion of the 2022 season with the Charlotte Hornets.

He's a seven year veteran in the league, spending three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017 to 2020 and one full season with the Los Angeles Lakers before ending up with the Washington Wizards the following season.

Over the course of his career, Harrell has averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes played per game.