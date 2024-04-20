Former Boys & Girls Club counselor arrested for alleged child molestation

A former Boys & Girls Club counselor has been arrested on suspicion of molesting two girls back in 2014.

Eljah Domminic Barrera. Garden Grove Police Department

The investigation began in March 2023, when Garden Grove Police Department investigators were contacted by one of the victims. While investigating her allegations, they were able to get in touch with another girl who said she was also molested by the suspect.

The allegations maintain that Elijah Domminic Barrera molested one of the girls when she was about 7 or 8 and the other when she was about 6 in August of 2014, police said. He was about 20 at the time of the alleged molestation.

On Friday, Barrera was arrested in the city of Orange and booked on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there may be more victims. Anyone who has further details is urged to contact GGPD at (714) 741-5877 or adamn@ggcity.org.