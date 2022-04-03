Former Angel Wade LeBlanc announces retirement after 13 years

Wade LeBlanc called it quits Saturday, hanging up the cleats after a 13-year Major League Baseball career.

Over the course of that span, LeBlanc pitched for nine big league teams - and one Nippon Professional Baseball League.

His professional career began in 2006 when he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft. Just two years later he would make his big league debut.

In the time since, LeBlanc, now 37, put together a 46-49 record in 258 career appearances. He compiled 671 strikeouts in 931.1 innings pitched, sporting a career 4.54 ERA.

LeBlanc had two stints with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, both in 2014 after making one appearance with the New York Yankees in between tenures.

Over 10 appearances with the Angels he was 1-1 with a 3.45 earned run average and 21 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

In 2021, he split time between the Baltimore Orioles and the St. Louis Cardinals, before a lingering elbow injury shut down his season, and eventually his career.