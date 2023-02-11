Former Angel Justin Bour announces retirement after six big league seasons

Former Angel Justin Bour announced his retirement from baseball on Saturday.

"There comes a time in every players career when they know it's time to hang them up. Today is that day for me," Bour said via his personal Twitter account. "Thank you baseball and everyone that helped me along the way."

There comes a time in every players career when they know it’s time to hang them up. Today is that day for me. Thank you baseball and everyone that helped me along the way pic.twitter.com/7xogT7cOec — Justin Bour (@bour41) February 10, 2023

A 25th round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2009 MLB Draft, Bour would end up making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2014 after he was selected in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft.

Bour, now 34, spent the majority of his career with Miami before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.

Ahead of the 2019 season, which would be his last professional ball played in America, the Angels inked Bour to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. In 52 games with the Halos, Bour hit .172 with eight homers and 26 runs driven in.

Bour finishes his big league career with 92 home runs, 303 RBIs and a .253/.337/.457 slash line. He finished the 2015 season fifth in voting for the National League Rookie of the Year.

He also spent two seasons playing overseas, spending 2020 with the Nippon Professional Baseball League's Hanshin Tigers and the Korean Baseball Organization's LG Twins in 2021. In those two campaigns, he hit .207 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs.