Former Anaheim City Councilmember Jordan Brandman found dead

The City of Anaheim sent out news Saturday morning that former City Councilmember Jordan Brandman is dead.

Brandman was found unresponsive at his Anaheim home Friday night, following a welfare check by Anaheim police, according to the city. He was 43.

"It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Brandman," Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said. "Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing."

Brandman was elected to two terms on Anaheim's City Council, from 2012 to 2016, then again in 2018, but stepped down before finishing his term in 2021.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed. The Coroner Division of the Orange County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

There were no signs of foul play at Brandman's home, authorities said.