Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters continue to battle Fork fire in Azusa amid high heat

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Crews continue to battle Fork Fire, which has consumed more than 300-acres in San Gabriel Mountains
Crews continue to battle Fork Fire, which has consumed more than 300-acres in San Gabriel Mountains 02:33

Temperatures in the valleys could hit 100 degrees Sunday as firefighters continue to battle the Fork fire in Azusa. 

Fire crews on the ground say the heat is a concern as they continue to battle the fire burning just above Azusa and Glendora, which has scorched 330 acres. 

It remains unclear what sparked the fire, which erupted Friday afternoon; however, there is a lot of dry brush in the mountains. The fire was 30 percent contained. 

Elsewhere, near Tujunga, the so-called La Tuna Fire has burned more than 40 acres and forced the closure of the 210 Freeway briefly. The fire was 90 percent contained. 

Fire crews are urging the public to exercise caution, especially in the mountains, as the heat and the low humidity could spark other fires.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.