Forecasters say to expect off and on rain through the weekend

Wet weather is expected this weekend as a series of storms moves into Southern California, with the heaviest rain expected Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters say the rain will be off and on throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts more significant rainfall late Saturday night, with rain chances continuing for all areas through Sunday.

Forecasters said through Sunday evening, most areas will receive between .75 and 1.50 inches of rain, and there is a 50% chance for one inch or more of rainfall for portions of the mountains.

The snow level will mostly be above 7,000 feet, but could fall as low as 6,500 feet for late Saturday night, according to the NWS.

Once the weekend system moves out, a stronger system will push in.

"For the Sunday night through Monday night system, another good rain producer is expected. In this time period, most areas can expect to receive an additional .75 to 1.50 inches of rain," the NWS announced.

Snow levels will be a little bit higher, ranging between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, with any additional snow accumulations being confined to the higher peaks, forecasters said.

"When all is said and done, rain totals ... through Monday night will be rather impressive," forecasters said.

Totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected across coastal and valley areas with 2 to 4 inches across most mountain/foothill areas, according to the weather agency.

Forecasters said snowfall totals of 8 to 16 inches will be likely above 7,500 feet with lesser amounts between 6,500 and 7,500 feet.

Once the storm moves out, dry conditions are expected for Tuesday through Thursday, and a gradual warming trend can be expected, according to the NWS.