Foothill Gold Line extension nearing completion in San Gabriel Valley

The Foothill Gold Line extension project is nearing completion in the San Gabriel Valley and is on track to be ready to roll as soon as the beginning of 2025.

Officials say that the project, a 9.1-mile extension that will link Glendora to Pomona, is less than eight months from completion, and as of Monday is about 85% finished.

Once everything is completed, the railway will be turned over for use by LA Metro, according to an email from FGL officials.

So far, work has begun on four new stations, which will be located in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona. Each station, which will have associated parking facilities attached, will also feature amenities for riders that arrive by bike, car, bus or on foot.

Crews recently completed installing the train control system, which is one of three essential elements for the light rail system.

"The tracks were completed last year, and this month, crews completed the installation of the train control system - while also nearing completion on the power system," the statement from officials said.

The train control system will monitor train movement, provide alerts to personnel in the trains or at control centers, and control the crossing gates and signals.

Officials also noted that before train testing can begin, construction crews will have to connect the new project to the already operational Metro A Line that runs near the area.

A funding request submitted by CalSTA, the agency overseeing the $4 billion program that aims to connect Pomona to Montclair, was not approved by April 30, officials noted. Instead, they are hoping to reach that step by the end of July.

"Once funding is secured and a design-build team hired, the shovel-ready Pomona to Montclair segment will take approximately five years to complete," the statement said.