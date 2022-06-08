Foo Fighters announce 2 tribute concerts to Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters say they'll play two tribute concerts in honor of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will take place on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The Foo Fighters say lineups for the "all-star" rock and roll shows will be announced at a later date.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, where he was scheduled to perform with the Foo Fighters at the Festival Estereo Picnic, before headlining Lollapalooza Brazil. An official cause of death has not been released, but toxicological tests found marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines in his system, according to the Colombia's Prosecutor's Office.

The Foo Fighters canceled the rest of its concerts this year after Hawkins' death.

In a statement, Hawkins' wife, Alison, expressed thanks and admiration for the "outpouring of love" from the Foo Fighters community and her husband's fans around the world.

"Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them," Alison Hawkins said in her statement.

Tickets for the tribute concerts go on sale on June 17 at foofighters.com.