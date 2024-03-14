Watch CBS News
Fontana winds overturn a semi truck on the 210 Freeway

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Powerful winds in Fontana knocked a semi truck over, and off of the 210 Freeway Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol responded to the overturned truck around 7:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Gusts of wind and sustained wind ripped through the area, leaving drivers to proceed with caution. 

overturned-semi-truck.jpg
Santa Ana winds overturn a semi truck off the 210 Freeway in Fontana. KCALNews

"it's scary, I won't get around any diesels. I go on the side of them, I don't want to be on the side of them when its rocking, cause I don't want it to fall on me,"  Yevette Farrow said. 

Kamal Muhammed also felt the wind's power at home. "We heard every bit of wind creeping in through the windows, the doors ..."

Thursday's Santa Ana winds are expected to peak in the morning and calm down by late afternoon. 

A high wind warning is in effect Thursday in the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, along with a portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, from 1 a-m through 4 p-m., with gusts that could reach as high as 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

High wind warnings are also in effect in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu coast and San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are possible, forecasters said.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 9:36 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

