Fontana police: Abducted 5-year-old boy found safe, mother arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his 1-year-old were both found safe after their mother abducted them in Fontana.

According to the Fontana Police Department, Sebastian Sanchez was adducted from his home in the 15700 block of Paine Street Thursday morning. Police said the main person of interest in the case was his mother 24-year-old Alexus Marie Gonzalez.

Three weeks ago, San Bernardino authorities issued an unrelated warrant for Gonzalez for kidnapping her other son who is 1-year-old.

Authorities said they tracked both young boys down at a residence in San Bernadino Friday morning and their mother was taken into custody.

Alexus Gonzalez, 24-years-old Fontana Police Department

24-year-old Gonzalez is now facing kidnapping charges involving both children.