Flood watch in effect for Orange County as storm sweeps through

Another powerful storm will slam the Southland Tuesday, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds anticipated across the region and raising fears of localized flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for Orange County, including the Santa Ana Mountains, from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There were concerns about houses on cliffs in Newport Beach as the soil moistened from the rain. Multiple houses were red-tagged or yellow-tagged meaning they were at risk if a mudslide occurs.

Experts drilled about 20 feet into hillsides to extract water and try to save homes preemptively. The machines pulled out approximately 3 gallons of water per minute from the ground.

Although the storm will be particularly wet, forecasters said the snow level will remain above 8,000 feet, with little to no accumulations anticipated.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through Thursday night, with another smaller system sliding into the area by Friday and lasting into the weekend, although the bulk of that storm will likely remain to the north, resulting in a mostly dry but cool weekend.