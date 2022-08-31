Statewide Flex Alert issued during high heat in California

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend -- with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region.

The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions. The forecast has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible, with state officials warning of possible strain on California's electrical grid.

The extreme heat and low humidity could create elevated fire weather conditions as well, National Weather Service forecasters said.

During Flex Alerts, residents are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

"Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages," according to Cal-ISO.