Flex alert extended for Labor Day afternoon, rolling blackouts are likely per Cal-Iso

Rolling blackouts possible for Monday, flex alert issued for California, per Cal Iso

A flex alert has been issued for the entire state of California for Labor Day afternoon and officials warn that Monday could see rolling blackouts across the Southland.

With no end in sight for the extreme heat wave, the reliance for energy appliances is more dire than its been this year and that's taking a toll on the state's power grids.

As a result, California Iso has issued a flex alert for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Monday.

A #FlexAlert has been extended to tomorrow, Monday, from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Today’s #FlexAlert is still in effect. Read the news release: https://t.co/ylokJf8iwH pic.twitter.com/ARcErhIPDN — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 5, 2022

"Starting tomorrow, this multi-day event is going to get much more intense," Cal Iso president and CEO Elliot Mainzer said. "We are facing a load forecast of 48,817 megawatts and energy deficits between 2,000 and 4,000 megawatts for Monday, resulting in the highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer."

It will be the sixth-straight day that a flex alert has been issued for California. Residents are urged to cut down their electricity use, avoid using major appliances and turn off all necessary lights.

Moreover, the flex alert is just another byproduct of the heatwave that has distressed Southern California for a week.

On Sunday, the heat got so bad that it was 97 degrees in Pacific Palisades where CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen talked to beachgoers.