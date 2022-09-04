Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County

A flash flood warning has been put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m.

Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.

At 230 pm, thunderstorms rapidly developing across the San Gabriel mountains. Heavy downpours with localized flash flooding possible, along with strong wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/Z2qDtmyZD1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 4, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Los Angeles County. Tune into CBSN LA for complete coverage of this event. #WxAlert #LACounty #CBS2 #KCALwx pic.twitter.com/QLzBOv0qi2 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 4, 2022