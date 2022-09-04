Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County
A flash flood warning has been put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m.
Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.