Watch CBS News
Local News

Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Olga Ospina's weather forecast (Sept. 4)
Olga Ospina's weather forecast (Sept. 4) 01:29

A flash flood warning has been put into place for San Bernardino County Sunday until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service of San Diego announced the flash flood warning on Sunday just after 2 p.m. 

Additionally, residents of the San Gabriel Mountains are under a flood advisory due excessive rain expected to hit there as severe thunderstorms are expected to affect that area.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 3:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.