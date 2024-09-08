Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of San Bernardino County, forecasters say

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of San Bernardino County on Sunday. 

The National Weather Service said the warning will remain in effect until 5:45 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the area. 

The NWS said that some areas are expected to experience flash flooding, including Wrightwood; Highway 2 between Phelan and Wrightwood; and Highway 138 between I-15 and Highway 2. 

Forecasters said between 1- to- 1.5- inches of rain have fallen, with expected rainfall between 0.75- to- 1.25- inches per hour. Extreme caution was recommended. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

