Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of San Bernardino County, forecasters say

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of San Bernardino County on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the warning will remain in effect until 5:45 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the area.

The NWS said that some areas are expected to experience flash flooding, including Wrightwood; Highway 2 between Phelan and Wrightwood; and Highway 138 between I-15 and Highway 2.

Forecasters said between 1- to- 1.5- inches of rain have fallen, with expected rainfall between 0.75- to- 1.25- inches per hour. Extreme caution was recommended.