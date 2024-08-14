Watch CBS News
Flames tear through strip mall in Anaheim, burning multiple businesses

By Marissa Wenzke

Flames tore through a strip mall in Anaheim as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze Wednesday morning.

Firefighters managed to contain it initially before the building at 1210 South State College Boulevard caught fire again before 6 a.m., forcing the Anaheim Fire Department to respond again, authorities said. They were called in at 5:23 a.m., when authorities said smoke and fire was coming from one unit of the building. Later, however, the fire spread to other units.

Flames tear through a strip mall in Anaheim, burning multiple businesses as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze on a morning in August 2024. KCAL News

Just after 7 a.m., towering, bright red flames were rising from multiple areas of the building's roof. About 20 minutes later, the flames were less visible as billowing clouds of smoke filled the area and firefighters sprayed water over the roof.

Some of the businesses located in the strip mall include a liquor store, Subway restaurant and an adult entertainment club. 

At 7:30 a.m., Anaheim fire officials said firefighters would remain at the scene for at least another 30 minutes. By 8 a.m., multiple businesses had caught on fire with the blaze still actively burning. 

No other details have been released.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

