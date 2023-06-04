Flames tear through historic church in Watts for 2nd time in two years

For the second time in two years, a historic church in Watts has been damaged by fire.

Flames tore through St. John's United Methodist Church Saturday night, prompting firefighters to respond.

The fire, which started in the sanctuary and extended to the balcony, was extinguished in 20 minutes. No one was injured.

An arson investigation is underway, as is standard for any fire in a place of worship.

The church was still being remodeled; in fact, worshippers had still be holding services in the parking lot.

Despite the fire, the congregation will be worshipping there Sunday.