8 people injured in three car crash in Porter Ranch

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street is closed after a three car collision. 

There are at least eight patients that were injured in the crash, with one victim being trapped under the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

LAFD originally reported five people were critically injured in the crash. It's unclear at this moment if all eight victims were injured as a result to the crash. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment.

LAFD said to expect traffic delays around the area until it concludes its investigation.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

