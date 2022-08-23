First set of presenters announced for Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies

Ralph Macchio, Marcia Gay Harden and W. Kamau Bell were announced Tuesday as the first batch of presenters for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Also set to present are Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer of "Cheer"; Skylar Astin and Jane Levy of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"; Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider of "Bling Empire"; Cat Deeley of "So You Think You Can Dance"; Colman Domingo of "Fear the Walking Dead"; Chris Hardwick of "Talking Dead"; Jon Huertas from "This Is Us"; William Zabka of "Cobra Kai"; Simone Missick of "All Rise"; Niecy Nash of "The Rookie: Feds"; and Randy Rainbow of "The Randy Rainbow Show."

The Creative Arts ceremonies are set to be held on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile. the Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12.