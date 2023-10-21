First locally-acquired case of dengue virus discovered in Pasadena

Public health officials confirmed Friday the first locally-acquired case of dengue virus in a Pasadena resident. This case is the first in California that is not associated with travel, according to Manuel Carmona, acting director of Public Health for the City of Pasadena.

Dengue virus, often referred to as dengue fever or "break-bone fever," due to pain being one of the major symptoms, is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Many people don't develop any symptoms, while others get a relatively mild case of illness that typically gets better in 1 to 2 weeks, according to the World Health Organization. For some, however, the infection can evolve into severe dengue, which is a medical emergency that may require hospital care.

About 1 in 4 people infected with dengue will get sick, the CDC says, with symptoms ranging from mild to extreme. About 1 in 20 people who get sick will develop severe dengue, which can result in shock, internal bleeding, and even death.

The most common symptom? Fever, which is usually accompanied by the following:

Nausea and vomiting

Rash

Aches and pains, including pain behind the eyes

If symptoms occur, they usually start 4 to 10 days after infection and last for 2 to 7 days, according to the WHO.

Additional warning signs that could point to severe dengue include:

Belly pain, tenderness

Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours)

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool

Feeling tired, restless, or irritable

"Immediately go to a local clinic or emergency room" if you or a family member has any of those symptoms, the health experts say. "Warning signs usually begin in the 24 to 48 hours after your fever has gone away."