First Lady Jill Biden to visit Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Cafe after DNC fundraiser

First Lady Jill Biden is in Southern California Friday for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Burbank, CA - September 15: First lady Jill Biden arrives at Hollywood Burbank Airport. Thursday, September 15, 2022. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Biden landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday night, ahead of several events planned for Friday.

She expected to deliver remarks at a DNC fundraiser, then visit Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown. Both ventures are part of Homeboy Industries, which provides on-the-job training and other services for people who were once incarcerated.

Biden's visit comes eight days before the annual Homeboy 5K fundraising run.

The first lady had just visited Los Angeles in June, when she accompanied President Joe Biden at events for the Summit of the Americas. During that visit, she also delivered the keynote address at Los Angeles City College's commencement.