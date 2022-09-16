Watch CBS News
Local News

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Cafe after DNC fundraiser

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

First Lady Jill Biden in Southern California
First Lady Jill Biden in Southern California 00:19

First Lady Jill Biden is in Southern California Friday for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Burbank, CA - September 15: First lady Jill Biden arrives at Hollywood Burbank Airport. Thursday, September 15, 2022. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Biden landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday night, ahead of several events planned for Friday.

She expected to deliver remarks at a DNC fundraiser, then visit Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown. Both ventures are part of Homeboy Industries, which provides on-the-job training and other services for people who were once incarcerated.

Biden's visit comes eight days before the annual Homeboy 5K fundraising run.

The first lady had just visited Los Angeles in June, when she accompanied President Joe Biden at events for the Summit of the Americas. During that visit, she also delivered the keynote address at Los Angeles City College's commencement.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.