First-grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting six students at East LA school

A first grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School in East Los Angeles has been charged with sexually assaulting at least six female students, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Martin Reyes Jr. Los Angeles Police Department

Martin Reyes Jr. 29, was arrested on Monday by Los Angeles Police Department detectives after an investigation found that he had sexually abused multiple students enrolled in his class during recess inside of a classroom, the District Attorney said.

"Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence," Gascón said. "I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care."

Reyes now faces 10 counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, and remains behind bars.

Detectives are working to determine if there are any other victims of Reyes as they continue to build their case.

Reyes is due in court on September 27.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they know of more potential victims is asked to contact investigators at (213) 486-0598.