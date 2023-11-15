First 2023-24 flu season death reported by LA Department of Public Health

The first Los Angeles County flu death of the 2023-24 season was confirmed Wednesday morning by the county's Department of Public Health.

The death was an elderly person, with multiple underlying conditions, and did not have a record of a flu shot for this season.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that while most people recover from influenza without complications, the death is a reminder that the flu can be a serious illness, with pneumonia being the most common complication.

The department said that thousands of people nationwide annually are hospitalized or die from influenza-related illness.

It is predicted that this fall and winter season may be much like last year's, where influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 spread concurrently in L.A. County. The department said this trio created a significant strain on the healthcare system last year, and a flu vaccine is highly recommended.

"With indicators of flu activity increasing in Los Angeles County and the holidays approaching, it is important that residents are vaccinated," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health wrote.

Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone greater than 6 months old. The county's website said to call 211, the L.A. County Information Line, where one can ask for locations where flu vaccinations are low-cost or free.

Or visit a Los Angeles County Public Health Center.