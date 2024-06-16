Firefighters working to rescue man trapped in chimney of Downtown LA apartment building

Firefighters are working to rescue a man who is trapped inside of the chimney of a Downtown Los Angeles apartment building on Sunday.

Firefighters on the roof of a four-story apartment building in Downtown Los Angeles, where they worked to rescue a man stuck in the chimney on Sunday, June 16. KCAL News

It's not immediately clear how or why he was inside of the chimney, but crews report that he was stuck somewhere near the second floor of the four-story building, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters are developing a plan to breach the chimney from inside the building to rescue the patient," the statement said.

With SkyCal over the scene of the incident, several firefighters could be seen as they pulled apart the interior of one wall in an attempt to free the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.