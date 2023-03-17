Firefighters save dog that fell down hillside near Hollywood Sign

Firefighters try to rescue dog near Hollywood Sign

Firefighters and hikers rescued a dog that fell down a steep hillside near the Hollywood Sign.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident happened at the Wonder View Trail a little after 5:05 p.m. when a 45-pound dog named Husky was stranded after it fell down a remote hillside filled with thick vegetation.

The animal is able to walk and does not appear injured.

After about an hour, the dog was able to make it back to the trail where firefighters and hikers were waiting.