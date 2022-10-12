Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Norwalk strip mall

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building at a strip mall at 11859 E. Rosecrans Ave. in Norwalk.

The fire has spread to at least three businesses in the strip mall, which include a nail salon, pet store and gym.

The fire broke out around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)