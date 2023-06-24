Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to Target store fire in Northridge

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Target store at 8999 N. Balboa Blvd. in Northridge, with heavy smoke showing from the roof, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Saturday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

