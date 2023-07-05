Evacuations ordered during Sandia Fire in Temecula

CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly 6-acre brush fire burning in the 48100 block of Sandia Creek Drive in Temecula.

The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Road closures are in place on Sandia Creek Drive.

An evacuation order has been issued along Sandia Creek Road from DeAnza Road to El Prado Road, firefighters said.

The Sandia Fire is burning in light flashy fuels at a moderate rate of spread, according to firefighters.

As of 1:15 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

A care and reception center has been established at Temecula Valley High School located at 31555 Rancho Vista Road in Temecula.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)