Fire at Koreatown discount merchandise store extinguished in 20 minutes

L.A. city firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in Koreatown at about 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The fire was reported at a single-story commercial building at 310 S. Berendo St. in Koreatown.

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. said 85 firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

The building is the site of a discount merchandise store that was open for business at the time of the fire, according to LAFD.

No injuries were reported.