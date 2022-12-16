Fire at Koreatown discount merchandise store extinguished in 20 minutes
L.A. city firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in Koreatown at about 10:45 a.m. Friday.
The fire was reported at a single-story commercial building at 310 S. Berendo St. in Koreatown.
The Los Angeles Fire Dept. said 85 firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.
The building is the site of a discount merchandise store that was open for business at the time of the fire, according to LAFD.
No injuries were reported.
