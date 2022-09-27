Person burned in 'suspicious' house fire in South LA

A fire that injured one person and was burning in a house in the 100 block of east 59th Place in the South Los Angeles area is being called suspicious by investigators.

One person, whose name has not been released, was badly burned, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 9:33 a.m. Tuesday.

City fire crews worked for nearly 20 minutes to extinguish the home that was fully involved. During the fight, crews assumed a defensive posture, pouring water on the flames from the exterior.

"One male civilian ... was found outside the home with (a) significant burn injury," according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "The fire is considered suspicious, and the burned male will be interviewed by law enforcement ... to determine his relationship if any, to the cause of the fire."

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene prior to taking him to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

